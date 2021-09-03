Ole Miss excited for national spotlight in week one game

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss will have to wait until Monday for its season opener, but good things come to those who wait. For Lane Kiffin and company, that means all eyes on the Rebels, as they’re set to square off with Louisville - the only FBS game to be played that night.

While the Ole Miss offense was nearly as flashy and explosive an offense you could find last season, the defense finished last in the SEC in points and yards per game. Awaiting them will be the versatile Malik Cunningham at quarterback for the Cardinals, who accounted for 27 touchdowns a year ago.

“This is a really good opportunity for us to play on a national stage, only game going on at that time. Very challenging with an offense that can do both,” Kiffin said. “Over the last two years, I think there are only four or five teams that average over 200 yards per game on the ground and throwing, and they’re one of them. They present a lot of challenges there with a great quarterback who can make a lot of plays, and a veteran offensive line.”

