Nice-looking Friday. Will we even notice slightly lower humidity?

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A nice-looking Friday ahead with the possibility of slightly less humidity, mainly inland. Morning temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the upper 60s. Then we’ll warm up to a high temperature around 90 degrees. There should be little to no rain activity in South Mississippi today into the weekend thanks to a recent weak cold front. However, some hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out for Labor Day Monday and Tuesday. In the tropics, Hurricane Larry is currently not a threat to the U.S. mainland. There’s a disturbance over Central America that could reach the west Gulf of Mexico by early next week but is currently not considered a significant threat to Mississippi. There’s also a disturbance in the east Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands but is too far away to be considered a threat to the U.S. mainland. Hurricane season will be near its peak over the next week.

