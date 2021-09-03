Louisiana family thanks Mississippi Coast, volunteers after seeking refuge from Ida

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a rough few days for Louisiana residents like the Bruschi family in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, but the Gulf Hills community has stepped up in a big way.

“You guys, with open arms, carried us,” Zoe Bruschi said.

She and her son had to evacuate from their Lakeview home before Hurricane Ida made landfall - all this while her husband continued working overseas. And while she found refuge on the coast, she also found a support system.

“It looks like I have family here,” she said.

Volunteers and hotel staff have been accommodating evacuees in the aftermath of Ida, through meals, supplies and even entertainment.

“I don’t feel like I’m doing anything different than what I would do in my normal everyday life,” volunteer Jeanell Todaro said.

It’s their efforts that make Zoe feel at ease.

“I can see my angel right now,” she said.

And it also has her son Alexander on vacation mode.

“Her son and my daughter are only a few months apart so they have become really good friends,” Todaro said.

The family’s accommodations inspired Zoe’s husband to say thank you all the way from Russia.

“I may get a little emotional here,” Edward Bruschi said in his YouTube video, which has more than 14,000 views.

He recorded a clip thanking all of those who have helped his wife and son through their first hurricane while he was away.

“The people in Biloxi, came out and cooked my family dinner every night. I can’t express how that makes me feel,” he said.

Evacuees say the generosity and kindness found at Gulf Hills is a testament to the kindness found throughout South Mississippi.

“[They are] The warmest, most generous, more caring people I ever known of,” Edward said.

Now the Bruschi family says they are forever tied to the coast.

“I would do anything for you people,” Edward said.

And volunteers say it will be hard to see everyone go.

“I’ve made friends in the last four days that I’m going to have for a lifetime,” Todaro said.

