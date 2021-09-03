WLOX Careers
Mississippi State enters Saturday in midst of quarterback battle

Will Rogers takes a snap against Missouri.
Will Rogers takes a snap against Missouri.(WLBT (Custom credit) | WLBT Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State enters year two of the air raid offense with Mike Leach, and the Bulldogs will do so with a new week one starter.

MSU welcomed transfers Jack Abraham from Southern Miss, and Chance Lovertich - a former MGCCC quarterback by way of South Alabama - to compete with sophomore Will Rogers, who ended last year as the main signal caller, finishing just short of 2,000 yards after taking over for KJ Costello.

“Well right now, Will is ahead, and I think the biggest thing is that Will is more consistent and more familiar with the personnel and the plays,” head coach Mike Leach said when asked who is ‘in the lead’ for the quarterback battle. “But I think Chance does a good job and has had a great camp and is certainly in a position to take it. But I do think Will is ahead right now, if we were to play today, he’d start on Tuesday, but let’s get to Saturday first.”

