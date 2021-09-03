WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi man tased, arrested after walking into sheriff’s office and attacking deputy

Mississippi man tased, arrested after walking into sheriff’s office and attacking deputy
Mississippi man tased, arrested after walking into sheriff’s office and attacking deputy(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies had to take down a suspect on their own turf.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Christopher Thomas came into the lobby of the sheriff’s office in Tupelo. According to deputies, he was acting strange and belligerent.

When a deputy tried to assist Thomas, he reportedly became more agitated. A second deputy then contacted one of Thomas’ relatives who agreed to come pick the man up.

Before they could arrive, though, deputies say Thomas blocked the lobby door and refused to move.

Deputies told Thomas to go outside and wait, but he reportedly turned and charged them. That’s when a deputy tased Thomas.

He fell to the floor, but then got up and tackled a deputy. Two other deputies were able to arrest Thomas.

He is being charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault on an officer.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
A Louisiana man posted an emotional video on Youtube thanking the people of Biloxi for stepping...
‘I love you, people’: Louisiana man posts video thanking Biloxi after family seeks refuge from Ida
Longtime Gulfport firefighter Mark Hilley died Sept. 1, 2021, from COVID-19.
Longtime Gulfport firefighter dies from COVID-19 at age 53
Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC...
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter
The shelves are bare at some stores in South Mississippi due to the influx of people coming...
South Mississippi grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’
It’s been a rough few days for Louisiana residents like the Bruschi family in the aftermath of...
Louisiana family thanks Mississippi Coast, volunteers after seeking refuge from Ida
Dobbs spoke Friday at the MSMA question and answer session.
Dobbs: Ivermectin has developed a ‘weird cult following’
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week