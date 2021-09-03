WLOX Careers
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale community is mourning the loss of Cade Sharron, 17, who died during a workplace accident Thursday afternoon.

Sharron was working on a fish farm in Daleville in northern Lauderdale County when the pickup truck he was driving rolled down a levee.

Officials said Sharron was ejected and the truck landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

