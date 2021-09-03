Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you need a nice suit, Michael Strahan is the man to call. And that’s exactly what Coach Prime did.

According to Insider, Deion Sanders, head coach for the JSU Tigers, placed a call to Good Morning America’s Strahan due to the fact that he wanted his players “dressed to the nines” for their first game against Florida A&M on Sunday.

Strahan, who has his very own line with Men’s Warehouse, Collection by Michael Strahan, made that dream a reality and provided every player and coach on the Jackson State University football team with a custom suit. That’s around 150 suits.

This entailed a pop-up Men’s Warehouse on the JSU campus for fitting the coaches and players, and what Insider called “a team of tailors” to take their measurements.

“They just felt so wonderful,” Sanders told Insider. “You should’ve seen their faces. They lit up when they walked into that room.”

Politics has also gotten involved with the highly-anticipated matchup between JSU and Florida A&M.

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson and Florida Representative Al Lawson have placed a wager on the game, with the winner receiving “a supply of local delicacies” from their opponent’s home region.

Lawson has wagered a box of North Florida shrimp, while Thompson has wagered Delta catfish.

“Both lawmakers agreed to wear the opposing team’s shirt if their respective team loses. The two friends, and fraternity brothers, agree that this game is one the fans have been waiting for,” a statement read on Friday.

The game is set for Sunday, September 5, at 2 p.m.

