WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 in New Orleans. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you need a nice suit, Michael Strahan is the man to call. And that’s exactly what Coach Prime did.

According to Insider, Deion Sanders, head coach for the JSU Tigers, placed a call to Good Morning America’s Strahan due to the fact that he wanted his players “dressed to the nines” for their first game against Florida A&M on Sunday.

Strahan, who has his very own line with Men’s Warehouse, Collection by Michael Strahan, made that dream a reality and provided every player and coach on the Jackson State University football team with a custom suit. That’s around 150 suits.

This entailed a pop-up Men’s Warehouse on the JSU campus for fitting the coaches and players, and what Insider called “a team of tailors” to take their measurements.

“They just felt so wonderful,” Sanders told Insider. “You should’ve seen their faces. They lit up when they walked into that room.”

Politics has also gotten involved with the highly-anticipated matchup between JSU and Florida A&M.

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson and Florida Representative Al Lawson have placed a wager on the game, with the winner receiving “a supply of local delicacies” from their opponent’s home region.

Lawson has wagered a box of North Florida shrimp, while Thompson has wagered Delta catfish.

“Both lawmakers agreed to wear the opposing team’s shirt if their respective team loses. The two friends, and fraternity brothers, agree that this game is one the fans have been waiting for,” a statement read on Friday.

The game is set for Sunday, September 5, at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
A Louisiana man posted an emotional video on Youtube thanking the people of Biloxi for stepping...
‘I love you, people’: Louisiana man posts video thanking Biloxi after family seeks refuge from Ida
Longtime Gulfport firefighter Mark Hilley died Sept. 1, 2021, from COVID-19.
Longtime Gulfport firefighter dies from COVID-19 at age 53
Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC...
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter
The shelves are bare at some stores in South Mississippi due to the influx of people coming...
South Mississippi grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked

Latest News

Laura Ann Lesley of Ocean Springs volleyball is the Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Laura Ann Lesley
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Laura Ann Lesley
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Laura Ann Lesley
FOOTBALL: Pearl River vs. Mississippi Delta (09/02/2021)
FOOTBALL: Pearl River vs. Mississippi Delta (09/02/2021)
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Ole Miss excited for national spotlight in week one game