MEMA Assessment teams evaluating Ida damage in South Mississippi

MEMA is working alongside county EMA officials to help speed up the damage assessment process...
MEMA is working alongside county EMA officials to help speed up the damage assessment process for homeowners who experienced damage from Hurricane Ida.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - MEMA is working alongside county EMA officials to help speed up the damage assessment process for homeowners who experienced damage from Hurricane Ida.

According to the initial report, a total of 380 homes were impacted. Of that total, five were “destroyed” and 42 had “major” damage. Initial reports also show 133 public roads and 73 bridges were damaged.

These are initial numbers and are likely to change in the upcoming days. MEMA will continue to work with the counties to complete initial damage assessments. Just so everyone knows, Mississippi has 30 days from August 31 to request federal assistance.

As the recovery process begins, please keep in mind these debris removal guidelines:

Debris sorting guidelines. (Source: FEMA)
Debris sorting guidelines. (Source: FEMA)

If residents need immediate resources, they can contact their county EMA director or call MEMA’s Hurricane Ida hotline at 1-888-574-3583 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM for assistance.

Louisiana residents sheltering in Mississippi can call 1-800-621-3362 for FEMA assistance or 1-800-755-5175 for additional shelter and resource information. More information about available resources for Louisiana residents can be found here.

Mississippians can report structural damage to their homes using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. It needs to be noted that the self-report tool is not a 911 service, and submitting a damage report is not an application for financial assistance.

To submit a damage report to MEMA, CLICK HERE.

