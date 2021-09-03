WLOX Careers
Dobbs: Ivermectin has developed a ‘weird cult following’

Dobbs spoke Friday at the MSMA question and answer session.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Ivermectin, a drug that some tout as a cure for COVID-19, has developed a “weird cult following,” despite the fact that the science shows it doesn’t work.

Dobbs spoke Friday during the weekly question and answer session hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association.

He was asked about Ivermectin in the light of Joe Rogan’s announcement that he had used the drug after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rogan told his followers on Wednesday that he had contracted the virus, according to NBC news.

The famous podcaster said he had been prescribed Ivermectin and received monoclonal antibodies as part of his treatment regimen.

Dobbs, who doesn’t know Rogan, was pleased he was treated with monoclonals.

He said Rogan has likely recovered as a result of the monoclonals and because he took the virus seriously.

“I’m very pleased he got the monoclonals and he’s recovering,” he said. “He was scared of COVID.”

Dobbs went on to say that Ivermectin has developed a “weird cult following” even though data shows the drug is not effective in treating coronavirus.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used to treat certain roundworm infections in humans and animals, according to WebMD.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against taking Ivermectin, in part, because it had not been approved for use in preventing or treating the virus.

FDA also warns that taking the drug in large doses can be dangerous.

Call logs obtained by WLBT showed that 17 people had called the Mississippi Poison Control Center after taking the drug in the first 23 days of August.

Dobbs, meanwhile, says the science doesn’t support its use for the COVID virus.

“With the Ivermectin thing, the data is really soft,” he said. “If look at the data and look at the science, randomized control trials that look at monoclonal antibodies (shows that they are) phenomenally successful.”

Dobbs went on to say that randomized control trials he has seen showed that Ivermectin isn’t helpful against the coronavirus.

