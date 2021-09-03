3,352 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,352 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths in the state on Friday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

Of the new cases, 630 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that single-day period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (231), Jackson County (178), Pearl River County (63), George County (35), and Stone County (26).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 4238 63 62 9 Hancock 6684 99 72 15 Harrison 30,193 416 521 75 Jackson 21,708 298 273 38 Pearl River 8090 185 210 42 Stone 3287 49 86 14

In the six lower counties, new deaths that occurred between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 were reported in Harrison County (5), Hancock County (1), and Jackson County (1).

As of Sept. 2 at 3pm, there have been a total of 446,863 cases and 8,540 deaths reported.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, 343 people died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That’s more than double the number of deaths caused by COVID during the two prior between July 20 and Aug. 2.

In the last month, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Sept. 1, there were 1448 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 462 were in the ICU and 333 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

