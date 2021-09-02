‘Water is a powerful creature’: Road expert shares power of rain after deadly washout in George Co.

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Hurricane Ida damaged homes and dumped lots of rain in Mississippi, an expert shares the effects water has on our roads.

“Water is a powerful creature,” Jacob Warren of W & W Asphalt Paving said.

The company has paved roads across Southern Mississippi for 40 years, and Warren says not one road is alike.

“It depends on where you are; some roads are built better than others,” he said. “You have to have a good base and drainage road for asphalt to stay there. It’s just kinda like the shingles on the roof. It’s a good traveling surface, but the road has gotta support the asphalt.”

And Warren adds secondary, county roads are built differently.

They have a lot more issues because they don’t have the adequate draining,” he said.

An initial assessment shows Ida damaged at least 164 homes, six of which were destroyed. The hurricane also damaged at least 184 roadways and 53 bridges.

In George County, the hurricane poured ten inches of rain in a matter of hours.

And when water sits on asphalt and in ditches, it can be destructive to the subgrade [material underneath] and could cause the asphalt to fail.

“You have to consider several factors, including the water flow, drainage, ditches, and even the stability of the road,” Warren said. “However, if the roads get too wet and it saturates the subgrade, it can blow the whole road out, and it can happen in a matter of a few hours.”

Mississippi Department of Transportation nor Mississippi Department of Public Safety has yet to release details of what caused the George County road to wash out, but it happened following heaving rains from Ida.

Two people died, and ten more people were injured.

Highway 26, the main corridor there, is now closed until further notice.

‘Water is a powerful preacher’: Road expert shares power of rain after deadly washout in George Co. (WLOX)

Shortly after the incident, Governor Tate Reeves said, “Please be cautious as that much rain/water/wind can cause unpredictable damage.”

Meanwhile, Warren said much of what they do is regular road maintenance, which is necessary for any road.

“We’ve done a lot of emergency water repairs where they’ve had a crazy amount of water, but all roads have to be maintained.”

If you live in George County, there is a detour available.

Drivers can take State Route 57 south to Interstate 10 and come back up north on State Route 62 or SR 57 north to U.S. Highway 98, take U.S. 98 over to SR 63 and then come back south.

