South Mississippi casino reports 100% employee vaccination rate

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is the first casino in the country to have 100 percent vaccination rate among all applicable employees, according to a release issued this week by the company.

As of Aug. 27, every Scarlet Pearl employee has had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For months, the D’Iberville casino has led a concerted effort to educate its employees and encourage them to get vaccinated, offering incentives and providing the shot to employees and their families.

Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas receives a COVID booster shot at an on-property vaccination site. The casino is the first to reach 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees. (Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort)

According to the Scarlet Pearl, more than $500,000 has been invested into the effort to vaccinate employees, which includes $300 in cash to each associate and supervisor who completed the requirements to become fully vaccinated.

“Scarlet Pearl Casino is an industry leader as attested to by our guests, our associates, and our community,” said CEO LuAnn Pappas. “Caring is one of Scarlet Pearl’s core pillars. The health and wellbeing of the region is essential. Everyone here is all part of our family.”

In addition to their vaccination efforts, the company’s “Scarlet Pearl Cares’ initiative also gives back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast through various efforts. Several of those efforts have put a concentrated effort on helping its employees, their families, and the community since the pandemic began.

Some of those measures including providing free testing at the casino’s on-site medical clinic, providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, giving out $293,000 in cash incentives to vaccinated employees, giving away $150,000 in its “Get a Shot to Take a Shot” drawing for vaccinated rewards customers, donating $50,000 to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to fund community vaccination efforts, and a $15,000 promotional incentive for City of D’Iberville employees to get vaccinated.

The Scarlet Pearl was also the only private business in the Magnolia State to staff a satellite call center for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security during the 2020 casino closure that put thousands of employees out of work in the early months of the pandemic.

“We will never apologize for caring and doing our part to keep people safe and healthy, “says Pappas. “We want to help other businesses to encourage vaccinations in the state of Mississippi. Most importantly we want to help save lives and assist our healthcare providers who are working tirelessly to care for those stricken with this virus. It’s good for business and good for the Mississippi Gulf Coast economy.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.