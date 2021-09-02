South Mississippi beaches fare well through Hurricane Ida

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Crews in Hancock County were busy Thursday morning cleaning up the beaches of what Hurricane Ida left behind.

The cleanup is being done by a company called Black Diamond that was already under contract for beach maintenance. The new contract this year included debris cleanup from storms.

However, The Hancock County Board of Supervisors held a special called meeting Thursday morning to discuss hiring a beach cleanup monitoring company, should the effort become eligible for FEMA reimbursement. That decision will be made later today.

Hancock County Board of Supervisors President Scotty Adam tells us that debris inland was not enough to consider contracting the work out and will be handled through the county itself.

Meanwhile, the sand beach in Harrison County came through Hurricane Ida in pretty good shape. Crews started cleaning up debris as soon as Ida’s winds died down Monday, but the county will hire a contractor to do the bulk of the removal. Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis hopes those workers will begin by the end of the week.

Lofits is also focusing on the beach erosion project after Ida.

“The Corps of Engineers just finished a little over a $1 million project doing some sea oats and sand fencing. Probably about 80% of the fencing was destroyed. Looks like maybe 90% of the dune grass is still there.”

Loftis said crews will be busy getting at least some sections of the beach ready for the upcoming Labor Day holiday and October’s Cruisin’ the Coast.

