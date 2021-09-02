McComb family thankful to be alive after Hurricane Ida destroys home and car

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County residents continue to pick up the pieces and clean up after Ida blasted through this week.

One McComb family is also putting their hands together, thanking God for sparing their lives.

Deborah Sauls hugged her mother, 83-year-old Betty Quin, thankful to be able to do so.

”God definitely had a hand in all of this,” said Sauls.

Looking at the damage done to the home they’ve lived in since 1988, you have to wonder how anyone survived. Deborah Sauls said she was sitting in her car under the carport, smoking a cigarette, when the unthinkable happened.

Deborah Sauls said, ”I heard a big bang and saw that light. Other than that, until I started looking out and trying to get out, I didn’t even know what had happened until I looked out and I realized the roof was down and on top, you know, and that a tree had fell through it.”

Sauls was briefly trapped by the debris, but she said her thoughts were on her mother.

Sauls said, ”I was able to make my way out; lifted up a little piece of wood and was able to get out and get back in the house to her, you know, and she was screaming, you know, because she knew I was out there.”

As fate would have it, both were in the right places at the right time when the storm sent the big tree crashing into their home.

Betty Quin said, ”Oh, if it had hit the bedroom, it would’ve got me.”

“Yeah, if it would’ve got the bedroom it would’ve got her. If it would’ve been just a few feet over from looking at that car, you can see it would’ve gotten me in that car,” said Deborah Sauls.

But it didn’t and aside from being a little shaken and disappointed over the loss of their home, Deborah Sauls and her mom, Betty Quin, are just fine.

Now they wait for insurance to do it’s thing and hope that they will never have to go through something like this again.

