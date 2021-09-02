WLOX Careers
Man pleads guilty to beating mother, grandparents to death

By WCVB staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GROTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A man charged in the 2017 beating deaths of three relatives and a health care worker in Massachusetts has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Orion Krause, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to fatally beat his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker.

The killings took place in his grandparents’ home.

Police reports said a neighbor called police after Krause came to his door and told him what he did.

According to police reports, responding officers found Krause sitting naked and covered in mud on a patio chair behind the neighbor’s house.

One of the officers wrote that Krause started to sing quietly and then said, “I freed them.”

In the deal, Krause agreed to plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

He had been facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

