Louisiana drivers flock to South Mississippi for necessities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With scarce electricity and resources running low, many Louisiana residents are looking for relief wherever they can find it in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“I’ve got to survive. One way or another I’ve got to survive,” Marrero resident Dewey Waguespack said.

Waguespack’s mentality is one that many in Louisiana have as they cross the state line in their search for fuel.

“The closest place would be to head toward Mississippi,” he said. “A lot of gas stations didn’t have gas.”

The journey has many drivers drying up stations through Hancock County and into Gulfport. And when they finally find someplace to stop, they buy up all they can.

“We probably spent a couple of hundred on gas and food because we don’t have anything open,” Slidell resident Lawrence Maye said.

With the demand for gas and food increasing, Louisiana drivers simply want to take care of loved ones back home while officials assess damages.

“There is no power at all. I am moving all the food in my freezer. I’ve got to survive with it, me, my wife and my grandkids,” Waguespack said.

But they say Ida’s aftermath hasn’t cracked their spirits.

“Everybody in New Orleans is kind of resilient because we’ve been through it so many times,” Maye said.

Louisiana drivers say the traffic on the I-10 has the search for gas lasting up to two hours, but it’s all worth it to help not only their families but their neighbors back at home.

This is a time lapse of the traffic on the I-10 near the Canal Road exit in Gulfport, MS.



Drivers from Louisiana flock over the state line in search of gas and other necessities.



The demand is drying up stations and the search for gas is lasting some people 2+ hours.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/73bwBBraiT — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 31, 2021

“I’m getting food and stuff for my neighbors. One of them has a handicap son and we told them we would go get some gas, get some food for his son,” Maye said.

While Maye thinks about his those that live near him on the Northshore, Waguestack is trying to save his cousin’s life back on the Westbank.

“She’s on oxygen and she needs a generator. She just about out of oxygen from her pump. She needs to get the gasoline to run the generator so she can get the gasoline for her survival,” he said.

Both drivers say their acts of kindness are common things in Southeast Louisiana - a mentality grown stronger through hardships.

“I think that’s how most people are in New Orleans. If we can help people we try to,” Maye said.

Law enforcement officers were at I-10 exits helping to direct traffic as more people come to Mississippi for gas.

