Limited number of flights resuming at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport

A plane descends Thursday (Sept. 2) to land as a limited number of flights have resumed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for the first time since Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.(Kevin Duckworth | WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, it is possible to fly MSY once again.

Officials at the daily City of New Orleans news conference and the airport website announced that a limited number of flights resumed Thursday (Sept. 2) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International.

Delta was the first airline to resume a limited number of flights into and out of New Orleans on Thursday. United Airlines will join in operating a few flights on Friday.

Other airlines plan to restart operations at the airport this weekend, including Jet Blue, Spirit and Southwest on Saturday and American Airlines on Sunday.

Passengers are strongly advised to check with their individual carrier for flight status before traveling to the airport, and to allow sufficient time for check-in, luggage check and TSA security lines if their flight is operating. More information can be found on individual airline websites and at the airport’s web page for Hurricane Ida updates.

