LDH reports 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are investigating the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to at a facility due to Hurricane Ida.(WVUE FOX 8)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Sept. 2, 2021) — We have been alerted to four deaths among nursing home residents evacuated to a facility on Friday (Aug. 27) in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida. Three of these have been classified as storm-related by the coroner. Definitive causes of death have not yet been confirmed.

Upon hearing reports of deteriorating conditions at the facility after Hurricane Ida made landfall, LDH inspectors promptly visited the site but were expelled from the property and prevented from conducting a full assessment on Tuesday.

We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility.

LDH has been working to find safe placements for all 843 patients starting with the most vulnerable. These nursing home residents were evacuated from the following 7 facilities:

  • River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish
  • South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish
  • Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish
  • Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish
  • West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish
  • Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish
  • Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

Unless under a mandatory evacuation order, nursing homes make the decision of when and where to evacuate. They must always provide safe conditions for their residents.

Our top priority has been getting our vulnerable residents to immediate safety. In under 24 hours, as of 9:46 a.m., 721 residents have been rescued from the facility, and LDH continues to work with other state agencies and local officials to quickly place the others. Upon rescue 12 individuals were found to be in condition that required hospitalization.

This is a serious and active investigation. We will be taking action against these nursing facilities, and will be making appropriate referrals to law enforcement.

Some of the nursing home patients being rescued from Tangipahoa parish are being brought to Baton Rouge. Those who have more serious medical needs are being brought to a special medical needs shelter already set up at the LSU Assembly Center. Others are being brought to the Raising Cane’s River Center in downtown Baton Rouge.

Officials are setting up a phone number for loved ones of the residents to call to find out where each person is being brought.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

