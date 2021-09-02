WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ida evacuees cause big-city issues for small-town Picayune

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Much like their neighbors to the north in Pearl River County, Picayune is also feeling the population boom as Ida evacuees continue to pour into the city.

Long lines at gas stations are the norm these days in Picayune.

“What’s happening right now is what’s happening in our area.” said Freddy Drennan, Picayune city manager. “Our streets are getting blocked up. tempers are short, patience is a virtue. We keep asking everybody to be patient and we’ll do the best we can to move the traffic and keep getting people the services they need. We want to service everybody we can, but we can only handle so much.”

Picayune has called in troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol to direct traffic at gas stations and traffic hot spots around town. The hope is those in need can get their supplies, while residents can also go about their daily routines.

On Highway 43 at Kellie’s Poor-Boys, the team has all the ingredients needed for their signature sandwiches, except bread.

“I’ve had to contact a local produce company on the Coast that’s gonna have to be able to deliver to us tomorrow, so as of now, we’re actually a poor-boy shop with no poor-boys,” said Kellie Ingram.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
A survivor and first responders who rushed to help are recalling the terrifying moments after...
Survivor, first responders recall terrifying moments after Hwy. 26 collapse
Friends and family are mourning the loss of 61-year-old David Varnado of Gulfport, who died...
Grieving Gulfport family warns COVID-19 patients not to wait until it’s too late to get medical help
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County...
80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts

Latest News

Some eastbound ramps of I-10 are closing and sending people looking for gas even further east....
Sheriff Troy Peterson on post-Ida I-10 traffic issues
Sand and debris are still covering much of Highway 90 following flooding and storm surge caused...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 remains closed from Biloxi to the Bay
Traffic light generic
TRAFFIC ALERT: MDOT to switch Hwy 90 traffic lights to flashing mode
Work continues on the $20 million project to get that new gate into Kessler Air Force Base open.
New KAFB gate should be open sometime in 2022