Ida evacuees cause big-city issues for small-town Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Much like their neighbors to the north in Pearl River County, Picayune is also feeling the population boom as Ida evacuees continue to pour into the city.

Long lines at gas stations are the norm these days in Picayune.

“What’s happening right now is what’s happening in our area.” said Freddy Drennan, Picayune city manager. “Our streets are getting blocked up. tempers are short, patience is a virtue. We keep asking everybody to be patient and we’ll do the best we can to move the traffic and keep getting people the services they need. We want to service everybody we can, but we can only handle so much.”

And… stop us if you’ve heard this one before…long lines at gas stations all over Picayune. MHP troopers We’re called in to help direct traffic and perhaps calm some frayed nerves. pic.twitter.com/VIt2jeUoxx — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 2, 2021

Picayune has called in troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol to direct traffic at gas stations and traffic hot spots around town. The hope is those in need can get their supplies, while residents can also go about their daily routines.

On Highway 43 at Kellie’s Poor-Boys, the team has all the ingredients needed for their signature sandwiches, except bread.

The ladies at Kellie’s Poor Boys in Picayune have everything they need to make lunch & dinner…except bread. It’s one of the many issues here as businesses try to keep supplies to keep up with the heavy influx of Ida evacuees in town. pic.twitter.com/IibQ4aZsg3 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 2, 2021

“I’ve had to contact a local produce company on the Coast that’s gonna have to be able to deliver to us tomorrow, so as of now, we’re actually a poor-boy shop with no poor-boys,” said Kellie Ingram.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.