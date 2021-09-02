WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport Sportsplex to host SWAC softball tournament for next five years

ASU completed its flawless run through the bracket Friday with an 8-1 win over Alcorn State in...
ASU completed its flawless run through the bracket Friday with an 8-1 win over Alcorn State in the championship game.(CL1947 | Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport and SWAC officials finalized a five-year deal Wednesday to keep the SWAC softball tournament on the coast at the Gulfport Sportsplex.

This past year’s tournament brought in a number of fans and family members from the eight teams who battled it out for the conference title.

This season fans could see some new faces in the Sportsplex as the SWAC added in FAMU and Bethune-Cookman to the conference over the summer.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The 18-wheeler was hit around 12 p.m. at the Bohn Street crossing near the intersection of...
18-wheeler hit by train at Biloxi crossing
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack

Latest News

The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in...
New Orleans Saints to play Week One game against Packers in Florida
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
New Orleans Saints preparing for extended time away from home
New Orleans Saints preparing for extended time away from home
Fresh off of a summer that featured an NBA Finals appearance and an Olympic gold medal run,...
NBA star Devin Booker unveils two basketball courts in Moss Point