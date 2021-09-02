Gulfport Sportsplex to host SWAC softball tournament for next five years

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport and SWAC officials finalized a five-year deal Wednesday to keep the SWAC softball tournament on the coast at the Gulfport Sportsplex.

This past year’s tournament brought in a number of fans and family members from the eight teams who battled it out for the conference title.

This season fans could see some new faces in the Sportsplex as the SWAC added in FAMU and Bethune-Cookman to the conference over the summer.

