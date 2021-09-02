WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs

The Clinton native is working to evacuate military contract dogs left in Afghanistan following the American withdrawal.
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue(Facebook)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman refused multiple opportunities to escape Afghanistan in an effort to save military contract dogs left behind during the hasty American withdrawal.

Clinton, Tennessee native Charlotte Maxwell-Jones is the director and founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue in Kabul, Afghanistan, where she has lived for 11 years.

She said she’s staying behind until about 130 dogs, about 50 of which are military contract dogs, are safely evacuated.

“They’re my responsibility and I love them and I care for them. I think there’s a less chance of recovering them if I’m not here,” said Maxwell-Jones.

Maxwell-Jones told WVLT News that the contract dogs are trained to sniff bombs and perform crucial tasks to help neutralize threats for U.S. troops while overseas. She said that contract dogs aren’t given the same priority as military dogs.

Officials with the Military Working Dog Team Support Association said that they are confident that all military working dogs were evacuated.

Currently, the CDC is not allowing dogs in to the U.S. from Afghanistan, but Maxwell-Jones is trying to get an exemption. If an exemption isn’t granted, the Clinton native said those animals would go to Canada for six months to quarantine.

Maxwell-Jones wants people to know that she is okay even though she was at the Kabul airport the day explosions killed 13 U.S. service members. She described that scene as a loud nightmare.

Maxwell-Jones said she’s had dozens of opportunities to leave Afghanistan since the withdrawal began.

She said she received a visit from the Taliban on August 23 when 12 armed men warned her to leave immediately.

https://fb.watch/7zckhsRNds/ Please PLEASE share. This is now becoming seriously dangerous 🆘 🆘 The situation in...

Posted by Kabul Small Animal Rescue on Monday, August 23, 2021

Even though her parents want Maxwell-Jones to come home, the former Oak Ridge High School student said she plans on sticking it out in Afghanistan until the animals under her care can leave safely.

This photo went viral yesterday and we want to clear up some misinformation surrounding it. We are 100% certain that...

Posted by Military Working Dog Team Support Association, Inc. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Under Taliban rule, Maxwell-Jones said she has a curfew, and has to walk around with a male escort if she wants to leave home.

It’s not just the roughly 50 military contract dogs she’s trying to evacuate. Maxwell-Jones said her rescue is also working to get another 80 dogs, 75 cats, two sheep, and two parrots out of the country.

Maxwell-Jones estimated she could safely evacuate with the animals sometime within the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
A Louisiana man posted an emotional video on Youtube thanking the people of Biloxi for stepping...
‘I love you, people’: Louisiana man posts video thanking Biloxi after family seeks refuge from Ida
Longtime Gulfport firefighter Mark Hilley died Sept. 1, 2021, from COVID-19.
Longtime Gulfport firefighter dies from COVID-19 at age 53
Dagley, 54, was wanted by the Gulfport Police Department after he allegedly interrupted MSNBC...
U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter
A public vaccination site in front of the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Scarlet Pearl is the first...
South Mississippi casino reports 100% employee vaccination rate

Latest News

People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
Nice start to the day
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Emmett Till
‘Hard to understand’: Emmett Till memorial goes missing
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,352 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths...
3,352 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Preliminary numbers about how South Carolina drivers fared on the roadways over the New Year’s...
State trooper increase patrols ahead of holiday weekend