D’Iberville man recounts rescue from floodwaters of Hurricane Ida

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A split-second decision meant the difference between life and death for one D’Iberville man caught up in floodwaters in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Austin Andrews just wanted to see how high the water had risen on Monday in the River’s Edge neighborhood along the Tchoutacabouffa River. Then he became part of the flood.

“I realized the water was getting too high, and I put it in reverse. At the time I put it into reverse, my truck started floating,” Andrews said.

With water rushing into his truck, Andrews knew he was in trouble.

“The water brought me to the edge, and then I flipped at that point upside-down. Then I hit the culvert right here and went back right-side-up, and I was completely full,” he said.

The truck slid down into a retention pond and was sinking fast. Andrews called a neighbor who called the police. Patrolmen Patrick Pierce and Emily Dawson and Cpl. Randy Peterson were already in the neighborhood helping others escape the rising water.

“The vehicle was completely submerged, so we had to take the hammer. I think I hit the window three times,” Pierce said.

Pierce was worried he wouldn’t be able to get Andrews out.

“I said ‘Lord, I’m going to need your help on this one. I don’t know how I’m going to do this,’ and sure enough, on that third swing, like I said I’ll never forget that sound,” Pierce said.

Andrews was out of air and praying.

“After I talked to God a little while, I was counting and I got to about 29 seconds when I heard that back window shatter,” Andrews said.

Pierce reached in and pulled Andrews to safety.

“I’m 6′5″ and weigh 300 pounds. I don’t know how he got me out of that window,” Andrews said.

Now Andrews, his wife and 5-month-old daughter can get on with the work of repairing his flooded house.

“I’m very thankful to be alive, I’m very thankful to be here, and I have D’Iberville Police Department to thank for that,” Andrews said.

Pierce and Andrews also wanted to thank Harrison County dispatcher Jasmine Taylor for her role in the rescue.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.