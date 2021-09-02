WLOX Careers
Cold front approaching the Gulf Coast today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Cold front approaching the Gulf Coast today. Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front moves in. But since the front doesn’t have much atmospheric moisture to work with, it should not be a washout. South Mississippi’s temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon. But, they could drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s overnight into early Friday. Humidity may take a slight drop as well by Friday. After today, rain chances look pretty slim for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, rain becomes more likely on Labor Day Monday.

