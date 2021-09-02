Cold front approaching the Gulf Coast today. Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front moves in. But since the front doesn’t have much atmospheric moisture to work with, it should not be a washout. South Mississippi’s temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon. But, they could drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s overnight into early Friday. Humidity may take a slight drop as well by Friday. After today, rain chances look pretty slim for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, rain becomes more likely on Labor Day Monday.