Bay St. Louis boutique part of recovery effort for Louisiana employees

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A New Orleans-based boutique chain is looking to its Bay St. Louis store to help recover.

For now, the Bay St. Louis location of Fleurty Girl boutique is the base of operations until the others in the New Orleans metro area open back up.

It was a close call for the Bay St. Louis location.

“I’m so happy that our store was saved and we were able to open up the day before yesterday,” said employee Lisa Hava. “And we’ve had a ton of people from New Orleans and surrounding areas come to shop with us.”

In fact, it’s a homecoming away from home. Louisiana evacuees, who are Fleurty Girl devotees, have descended on the Main Street store for a little sense of normalcy.

“It feels good, yeah,” said New Orleans resident Fran Kipker. “It even smells like the one at home. We live in Lakeview, so we go to the by Lakeside Mall and it just feels like we’re right back at it.”

The New Orleans-based store has all the flavor of the Crescent City but brings in the taste of the Bay to put a twist in its boutique gumbo.

“Fleurty Girl has a very big following,” Hava said. “It’s been in business for about 12 years now. And it’s always been about home and loving the city and your hometown. And, I think people really embrace that especially in times like this.”

And now, Fleurty Girl needs a little extra help.

Owner Lauren Haydel has begun a “Fleurty for 30” program in which 100 percent of proceeds from online T-shirt sales will go to pay salaries for a month to the 40-plus employees unable to work.

“I think that’s amazing,” said Krystal Lepine, a Belle Chasse, Louisiana resident. “I’m a business owner myself. That’s why when I saw them open, I made sure to pop in because I thought that was awesome. I saw that they’re going to be supporting their employees, and I wanted to stop and support them.”

Kipker added “It’s amazing. I wish all companies would do that. It’s really great of them.”

The employee program is about 60 percent funded.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.