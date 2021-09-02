WLOX Careers
3,850 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 835 new cases and 4 new deaths reported Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,850 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in the state on Thursday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 835 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that single-day period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (272), Jackson County (195), Pearl River County (172), George County (119), Hancock County (52), and Stone County (25).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George420363629
Hancock6587987215
Harrison29,96241152174
Jackson21,53029727038
Pearl River802718521042
Stone3261498614

In the six lower counties, new deaths that occurred between Aug. 26-31 were reported in George County (1), Jackson County (1), and Pearl River County (2).

As of Sept. 1 at 3pm, there have been a total of 443,511 cases and 8,507 deaths reported.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, 343 people died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That’s more than double the number of deaths caused by COVID during the two prior between July 20 and Aug. 2.

In the last month, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 31, there were 1,543 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 470 were in the ICU and 348 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

