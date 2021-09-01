WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Two 19-year-olds were electrocuted Tuesday morning while working with Alabama Power.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eli Nathaniel Babb, of Kellyton, and Layton River Ellison, of Alexandria.

Both men worked with Pike Electric and were contracted to assist Alabama Power with storm restoration in Adger.

James Banner, a senior vice president with Pike Electric, said everyone’s prayers are with each of their families.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The 18-wheeler was hit around 12 p.m. at the Bohn Street crossing near the intersection of...
18-wheeler hit by train at Biloxi crossing
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
Lake Tahoe is shrouded in smoke.
Caldor Fire: Residents flee danger
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 aid included an expansion of the child tax...
New online site launched to help people get child tax credit
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing criticism for warning of “bloodshed” if future U.S. elections...
Congressman facing criticism for ‘bloodshed’ remark at GOP event