WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Survey: Mississippians are split when it comes to vaccine mandates

Damon Williamson, 16, of Clinton, Miss., shies away from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health...
Damon Williamson, 16, of Clinton, Miss., shies away from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, left, as she attempts to give him a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an open vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A survey released by Millsaps College on Wednesday revealed Mississippians’ attitudes towards a litany of COVID-related topics, including vaccine mandates.

It was conducted in late August with a sample size of 684 voters. According to Millsaps, results were weighted to reflect voter turnout in the 2020 Mississippi election.

The survey found an almost even split among those in Mississippi when it came to small businesses and whether they should mandate vaccines for their employees: 43% said yes while 46% said no.

It also found that 56% of Mississippians believe children under 12, who are still not able to be vaccinated, should be required to wear masks in school this fall. Thirty-two percent of respondents disagreed.

More Mississippians, however, did agree that no government authority or official should be allowed to mandate mask wearing.

An overwhelming majority of Mississippians, 72%, also opposed allowing health insurance companies to deny coverage for COVID-related hospital costs for those who had refused to get vaccinated. Only 18% approved of this measure.

Another area where Mississippians agreed was in the direction Mississippi is headed, with 47% thinking it’s in the wrong direction. Just 32% said it was going in the right direction.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
A survivor and first responders who rushed to help are recalling the terrifying moments after...
Survivor, first responders recall terrifying moments after Hwy. 26 collapse
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County...
80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities
Friends and family are mourning the loss of 61-year-old David Varnado of Gulfport, who died...
Grieving Gulfport family warns COVID-19 patients not to wait until it’s too late to get medical help
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall

Latest News

Longtime Gulfport firefighter Mark Hilley died Sept. 1, 2021, from COVID-19.
Longtime Gulfport firefighter dies from COVID-19 at age 53
Hospitals across the coast have, for the most part, reopened their vaccination and testing...
Wednesday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Bobby Tullos
Dobbs and Byers
85,770 COVID-19 cases reported in August were highest in state history
Friends and family are mourning the loss of 61-year-old David Varnado of Gulfport, who died...
Grieving Gulfport family warns COVID-19 patients not to wait until it’s too late to get medical help