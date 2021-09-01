Shaggy’s offering free meal to Louisiana evacuees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shaggy’s is offering a free cheeseburger and beer to anyone who evacuated Louisiana from Hurricane Ida.

“To anyone who evacuated from Louisiana to Mississippi and Florida: We got you. Our hearts are with you, Louisiana, and we will be with you every step of the way on your road to recovery,” they wrote.

The offer is available at any of their locations on September 2 and 3:

Shaggy’s Biloxi Beach - 1763 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS 39531

Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach - 1724 East Beach Boulevard, Gulfport, MS 39501

Shaggy’s Pass Harbor - 120 South Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Shaggy’s On The Rez - 1733 Spillway Road, Brandon, MS 39047

Shaggy’s Pensacola Beach - 701 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

