Shaggy’s offering free meal to Louisiana evacuees

Source: WLBT
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shaggy’s is offering a free cheeseburger and beer to anyone who evacuated Louisiana from Hurricane Ida.

“To anyone who evacuated from Louisiana to Mississippi and Florida: We got you. Our hearts are with you, Louisiana, and we will be with you every step of the way on your road to recovery,” they wrote.

The offer is available at any of their locations on September 2 and 3:

  • Shaggy’s Biloxi Beach - 1763 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS 39531
  • Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach - 1724 East Beach Boulevard, Gulfport, MS 39501
  • Shaggy’s Pass Harbor - 120 South Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571
  • Shaggy’s On The Rez - 1733 Spillway Road, Brandon, MS 39047
  • Shaggy’s Pensacola Beach - 701 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

