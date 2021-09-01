WLOX Careers
Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery

Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida(U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 3, to see for himself the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

The White House said he will travel to New Orleans to survey the damage and meet with officials to talk about recovery efforts.

More details about the visit will be released when they become available.

Senator Bill Cassidy released a statement in response to the announcement of Biden’s visit:

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana. We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long,” said Cassidy. “We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the president once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

