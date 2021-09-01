WLOX Careers
Photos, videos of Hurricane Ida aftermath

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(Gray News) - Residents in New Orleans and across Louisiana continue Wednesday to deal with the massive amounts of damage left by Hurricane Ida.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she expects the main power company Entergy to be able to provide some electricity to the city by Wednesday evening, but stressed that doesn’t mean a quick citywide restoration. She acknowledged frustration in the days ahead.

“We know it’s hot. We know we do not have any power, and that continues to be a priority,” she told a news conference.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi - including all of New Orleans - were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph (240 kph) winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

An estimated 25,000-plus utility workers labored to restore electricity, but officials said it could take weeks.

The mayor estimated about half of New Orleans’ population evacuated before Ida struck.

City crews removing debris from roads and cutting up fallen trees had some streets almost completely cleared, while others remained cluttered with obstacles.

A few corner stores were open. Many were taking cash only, though some had working ATM machines. In many areas, National Guard soldiers or law enforcement stood posted at pharmacies and gas stations, where drivers waited in long lines for fuel.

Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph (240 kph). The hurricane likely caused $50 billion or more in total damage, Karen Clark of the risk modeling company Karen Clark and Company told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

