Pearlington man recounts flooding brought into his home by Hurricane Ida

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearlington is a small, close-knit community just across the river from Louisiana. Their proximity to Hurricane Ida and the Pearl River left them very vulnerable to damage this week when the storm made landfall, but the residents fared better than they thought they would.

Pearlington is a mixture of vacation homes, fishing camps, and permanent residents. Pretty much everybody who lives next to the river or a canal took on some water. Estimates run around a foot or two, so as floods go, not too bad.

“Water started coming in, where I noticed it, midnightish, maybe one o’clock. It got up to its peak probably around 3:30 to 4 o’clock. Hung around for a couple of hours and it started to just slowly going out,” said resident Richard Carter.

Carter stayed at his house during the storm while his wife and two children evacuated to Picayune. He said he was prepared to get out but, with just over a foot of water inside the house, he felt he was safe.

“The Pearl River ain’t but about 150 yards that way, the main Pearl, and I think I’m in a good low-lying area. What happened was the water kind of pushed up this way from the river,” he said.

The persistent rain didn’t help.

“I think all the rainwater was on the top of that was running this way, and the water pushed up and this spot just started building,” Carter said.

As soon as the water went down, Carter got to work.

“We got a bunch of totes and stuff and got in there and the stuff that was salvageable, put them in totes and put them in a shed in the back yard. We’re trying to dry everything out. As you can tell, we’re gutting everything four feet up, got to get that insulation out, try to get everything. Try to catch it before the mold gets in, that’s when everything gets bad,” he said.

Carter’s home on the other side of Pearlington was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, so he knows how bad it can get when a monster storm is heading his way, but Pearlington has fared well in the last 16 years.

”Katrina was definitely worse, of course, but we really haven’t had too much of a flood, too much to worry about besides this one. This was the worst,” he said.

Carter hopes it stays that way.

The area’s fire chief said there was very little structural damage to homes in the area beyond the flooding.

