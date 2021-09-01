WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

1 student hurt, North Carolina high school on lockdown after shooting

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown after one student was injured in a shooting on campus.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a shooting occurred Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured.

The department said it was investigating what happened and “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The 18-wheeler was hit around 12 p.m. at the Bohn Street crossing near the intersection of...
18-wheeler hit by train at Biloxi crossing
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack

Latest News

People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.
Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana