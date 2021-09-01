New Orleans Saints preparing for extended time away from home

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - As New Orleans and the surrounding area continues its recovery effort following Hurricane Ida, the Saints won’t take the field in their home city for the foreseeable future.

While plans aren’t yet finalized, Sean Payton said the Saints are preparing to be away for a month, with hopes of reeling that timeline back if circumstances allow. The team has been in Dallas since Saturday, and Payton sees that as the most likely temporary home for his team - with a return to Metairie in the near future highly unlikely.

“I think that [returning soon] would be unrealistic,” Payton said. “I think what’s more realistic is me on Wednesday saying ‘I’ll see you guys Sunday night, and here’s where we’re going to be.’”

As initial 53-man rosters were finalized Tuesday, the Saints are reportedly expected to begin the season with Michael Thomas on the ‘physically unable to perform’ list, forcing the star wide receiver to spend the first six weeks on the sidelines. A new number one wide receiver will have to emerge for Jameis Winston, who Payton officially confirmed as the starter Tuesday morning.

As the Saints prepare for their first season after Drew Brees, all signs indicate they’ll start the year at a home away from home - just as they were forced to do during their last season before him. Even though they won’t be playing in their city, they’ll most certainly be playing for it.

“By far, any team I’ve been on, I think this team is most equipped to handle this type of situation,” linebacker Demario Davis said. “The Saints and their entire culture - not just the team, it’s the city - is a resilient one. It’s built to almost handle and withstand these types of conditions.”

