Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

