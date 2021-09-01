WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. firefighters en route to Louisiana to assist with recovery

(Live 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourteen firefighters from the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA), Madison Fire Department, and Gluckstadt Fire Department are en route to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Once at the staging area in Baton Rouge, the team may be sent to another part of the state to assist with Hurricane Ida’s recovery efforts.

The team could be assigned tasks ranging from firefighting to rescue to medical calls.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office made the request for out-of-state assistance.

The MSFA team has taken MREs, water, N95 Masks, gloves, generators, and other supplies with them.

The Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office is escorting the team to Baton Rouge.

Additional teams from Mississippi fire departments are expected to be deployed to Louisiana in the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The 18-wheeler was hit around 12 p.m. at the Bohn Street crossing near the intersection of...
18-wheeler hit by train at Biloxi crossing
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,939 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths...
2,939 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in...
New Orleans Saints to play Week One game against Packers in Florida
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
Few pop up showers and storms today. Hot and humid, too.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast