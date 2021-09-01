Miss. firefighters en route to Louisiana to assist with recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourteen firefighters from the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA), Madison Fire Department, and Gluckstadt Fire Department are en route to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Once at the staging area in Baton Rouge, the team may be sent to another part of the state to assist with Hurricane Ida’s recovery efforts.

The team could be assigned tasks ranging from firefighting to rescue to medical calls.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office made the request for out-of-state assistance.

The MSFA team has taken MREs, water, N95 Masks, gloves, generators, and other supplies with them.

The Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office is escorting the team to Baton Rouge.

Additional teams from Mississippi fire departments are expected to be deployed to Louisiana in the next 24 hours.

