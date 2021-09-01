Louisiana residents find refuge in Hattiesburg hotels

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hotels in the area are booked to capacity, and many of the rooms are filled with Louisiana residents.

Although Hattiesburg dodged a bullet, Hurricane Ida has devastated parts of southeast Louisiana. It has turned the hub city into a place of refuge for Louisiana residents.

“We’re just sitting here in this lobby, hoping and praying that we can hear something positive about returning home and security,” says Tracy Brock.

Brock is a New Orleans resident who checked into a Hattiesburg hotel on Sunday night, she says she and her whole family came here to escape the horrible living conditions left.

“My mom, my sister, her daughter, Her daughter’s daughter and then I have my daughter, my son-in-law and four children, so I guess that’s about 10,” said Brock.

She said the whole experience takes her back to 16 years ago when Hurricane Katrina hit.

“That was scary, and they prompt us and bringing us back to Katrina, being there and having a mandatory evacuation. So, with that, knowing that you know, it’s time to expect to go somewhere, where possible, you know, we can escape the own winds and rains” said Brock.

They are not the only family. If you drive through any hotel parking lot, you’ll notice several Louisiana licenses plates, such as one belonging to Pastor Oron J. Hill, a New Orleans native.

“I would have been home if Ida had not forced me into the situation I was forced into,” said Hill.

Hill said he and his family were at their home in Algiers in New Orleans when Ida made landfall. It was in the early morning hours of Sunday when he started to regret the decision to stay.

“When my wife woke up at three in the morning to two-and-a-half, three feet of water in the flooding neighborhood that shouldn’t have flooded,” said Hill

According to him, his neighborhood did not flood because of the heavy rain.

“The cause of the water was not as much rain as it was the collapsing of a pumping station that was directly behind my neighborhood, due to the wind damage, those winds,” said Hill.

He and his wife decided to walk through their flooded neighborhood, in search of safety

“I mean waters was covering maybe from north to south, in that area, maybe four miles. Yeah, and east to west, maybe a mile. So, there was no way out,” said Hill.

Hill says it was God’s mercy and grace that allowed him and his family to make it all the way to Hattiesburg.

“I have no reason to be reluctant to go back because he showed me as he shows many of us how much he takes care of us,” said Hill.

