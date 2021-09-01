LIST: Organizations collecting relief supplies for Hurricane Ida victims

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Several community organizations across the Gulf Coast are working to bring relief to our neighbors in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

Here’s a list of the relief efforts we know of so far.

One Coast One Recovery begins Sept. 2 Gulfport and Harrison County first responders will collect cleaning supplies for hurricane victims near Grand Isle and neighboring towns in Jefferson Parish.

If you have water, bug spray, flat tire repair kits, mops, rakes, extension cords, generators or other essentials Louisiana hurricane victims can use to put their homes back together, take them to any Gulfport Fire Station. No clothing or gift car donations at this time.

The Biloxi Fire Department & Fire Museum , along with the New Sharon, Iowa Fire Department, are adopting Independence, La., to assist first responders who have home damage. The group is collecting donations now for supplies to take on their mission.

The Pascagoula Fire Department is hosting a supply drive for those impacted by Hurricane Ida. Donations can be dropped off at the Pascagoula Senior Center at 1912 Live Oak Avenue through Sept. 8. Cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, baby items, and non-perishable food are requested. Clothing will not be accepted.

It's time to spread the love and help those impacted by Hurricane Ida. Supplies will be collected at the Pascagoula Senior Center through September 8. Clothing will NOT be accepted. Posted by Pascagoula Fire Department on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Pascagoula Service Center , located at 2453 Amonett Street, will be a drop-off for hurricane items for Louisiana residents through Sept. 15. Requested items include cleaning supplies, shovels, rakes, big trash bags, work gloves, non-perishable foods and diapers. Clothing will not be accepted.

The Reef Biloxi will start accepting donations like non-perishable foods, water, and cleaning supplies from Sept. 3 - Sept. 8. The truck is scheduled to leave next Thursday to deliver.

Comeback Coolers will respond to Hurricane Ida on Sept. 4. Community members can help by: Buy and/or decorate a cooler. Coolers don’t have to be masterpieces- mostly, they need to be made with love. There will be thousands of linemen deployed. Please check out our Amazon wishlist. Our biggest needs here are foot powder and neck cooling towels. We also need beef jerky, salty snacks (individually packed) and electrolyte drink mixes that can be added to a bottle of water. Monetary donations are easy and valuable because they give us the ability to buy coolers and supplies to fill in gaps. We can get items in bulk and delivered to the packing party. This makes a tremendous impact and gives us the ability to move a mission forward quickly. For reference, it costs about $50 to buy and supply a cooler. Any donation is appreciated and utilized. Remember, it is the consideration that is important. We’ve had children donate from their piggy banks - believe me, every single donation is appreciated regardless of the amount.



Items needed and drop off locations in Mississippi, Texas & Florida. #comebackcoolers #peoplehelpingpeople #hurricaneida #hurricaneidarelief Posted by Comeback Coolers on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

If you would like to be included in this list, you can email your organization’s information to producers@wlox.com.

