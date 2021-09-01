Hot and humid with pop-up thunderstorms. Tracking a weak cold front.

Fall begins this month and we’re tracking a weak cold front. Today will still be hot and humid with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms. But, tomorrow brings scattered thunderstorms ahead of a weak cold front moving in from the north. Then, Thursday night could be cooler with temps dropping into the lower 70s & into the 60s overnight into early Friday. It’s possible we’ll see a touch of lower humidity on Friday behind the front which would be a nice September treat.