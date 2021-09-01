WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Floodwaters reach elevated homes in Jourdan Rivers Shores after Hurricane Ida

By Brandy McGill
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Rivers across South Mississippi are finally started to go back down. The last few days have been very stressful for those who make their homes along the riverfront.

In Hancock County, the Jourdan River continued to rise on Tuesday, reaching the doorsteps of some of the raised homes there. Flooding is a common sight in this area after heavy rain and, in this case, Hurricane Ida.

The Jourdan River Steamer restaurant sits right next to the Jourdan River Bridge. Owner Hank Plauche said building his business up another three feet a few years ago has paid off.

“About eight times we flooded in the past from Gustav, Issac, and it just kept going and Katrina, obviously,” said Plauche.

“Right now, we have about six inches in the building,” Plauche said on Tuesday afternoon. “We might get a foot; that really won’t interrupt our business. The only thing we have to worry about is a little water in our elevator shaft.”

The floodwater took over Highway 603, traveling north and blocking traffic right at the intersection of Texas Flat Road. Flooding, however, is a part of living on the river, said residents.

“You enjoy the river and everything around here, but it’s a trade-off, right?” said Dillon Shiyou. “We don’t live up north and we ain’t got to deal with blizzards, but we deal with hurricanes and floods. So, I think you ask anybody that lives in this area, a storm is a storm and we just deal with it and it’s a part of it.”

Fortunately, the river started to recede on Tuesday night, leaving residents to clean up the mess left behind... and prepare for the next time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
The 18-wheeler was hit around 12 p.m. at the Bohn Street crossing near the intersection of...
18-wheeler hit by train at Biloxi crossing
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack

Latest News

Nearly 200 Louisiana residents staying at Gulf Hills Hotel are anxiously waiting to go back...
Comfort Food: Volunteers feed nearly 200 evacuees from Louisiana
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid with pop-up thunderstorms. Tracking a weak cold front.
Welcome to September! Fall officially begins later this month. And a touch of lower humidity...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
There are nearly 200 people displaced by Ida taking refuge at Gulf Hills Hotel in the Ocean...
Comfort Food: Volunteers feed nearly 200 evacuees from Louisiana