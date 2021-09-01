Floodwaters reach elevated homes in Jourdan Rivers Shores after Hurricane Ida

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Rivers across South Mississippi are finally started to go back down. The last few days have been very stressful for those who make their homes along the riverfront.

In Hancock County, the Jourdan River continued to rise on Tuesday, reaching the doorsteps of some of the raised homes there. Flooding is a common sight in this area after heavy rain and, in this case, Hurricane Ida.

The Jourdan River Steamer restaurant sits right next to the Jourdan River Bridge. Owner Hank Plauche said building his business up another three feet a few years ago has paid off.

“About eight times we flooded in the past from Gustav, Issac, and it just kept going and Katrina, obviously,” said Plauche.

Derwood Holbrook is a two year Jordan River Shore resident who says flooding is apart of living in this area. Holbrook says he’s always prepared and move things from downstairs in his home to upstairs and simply put everything back when the water recedes @WLOX pic.twitter.com/sTmFqhnJch — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) August 31, 2021

“Right now, we have about six inches in the building,” Plauche said on Tuesday afternoon. “We might get a foot; that really won’t interrupt our business. The only thing we have to worry about is a little water in our elevator shaft.”

The floodwater took over Highway 603, traveling north and blocking traffic right at the intersection of Texas Flat Road. Flooding, however, is a part of living on the river, said residents.

“You enjoy the river and everything around here, but it’s a trade-off, right?” said Dillon Shiyou. “We don’t live up north and we ain’t got to deal with blizzards, but we deal with hurricanes and floods. So, I think you ask anybody that lives in this area, a storm is a storm and we just deal with it and it’s a part of it.”

Fortunately, the river started to recede on Tuesday night, leaving residents to clean up the mess left behind... and prepare for the next time.

When it rains it pours in Hancock Co., especially near Jordan River Shores. Highway 603 coming into this neighborhood is blocked off due to high waters covering the street @WLOX #flooding #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/KCGBdUM0IE — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.