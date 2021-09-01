WLOX Careers
Few showers and storms possible. Hot and humid, too.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Welcome to September! It’s going to be hot and humid today with highs near 90. The heat index will be over 100, and there is a Heat Advisory in effect. A few showers and storms may pop up this afternoon and evening. While not everyone will see rain, some heavy downpours can’t be ruled out.

There’s a chance for more showers and storms late tonight into early Thursday morning. Once again, there may be some heavier downpours. It will be warm with lows in the mid 70s. A cold front approaching us on Thursday will bring another chance for rain. It will be very hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. By Thursday night, drier air will move in over us. There will be a drop in the humidity, and lows may drop into the upper 60s.

Friday through Sunday look hot, but drier. Highs will be around 90, and there’s only a chance for isolated showers. We’ll have a slightly better chance for rain on Labor Day with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Larry in the Eastern Atlantic. It will likely become a major hurricane this week, but it will stay out at sea. Tropical Depression Kate will diminish this week in the Central Atlantic. There is also a wave in the Caribbean that has a low chance of development. It could move into the Southern Gulf, but many forecast models have it moving over Central America. At this time, it is not a threat to South Mississippi.

