Comfort Food: Volunteers feed nearly 200 evacuees from Louisiana

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of Louisiana residents have fled the state, many of them coming to South Mississippi to stay until they can get back home to see the damage left behind by Hurricane Ida.

There are nearly 200 people displaced by Ida taking refuge at Gulf Hills Hotel in the Ocean Springs-St. Martin area. Most arrived not knowing when they’ll be able to return to storm-ravaged Louisiana.

While they anxiously await news about their homes, South Mississippi residents are providing comfort through home-cooked meals.

“At least temporarily, we’re forgetting about the misery at home and enjoying some real Southern hospitality,” said Joey Scaffidi, an evacuee from Metairie.

Cathy Brewster, an evacuee from Des Allemands, said they are taking it day-by-day.

“There’s still no electricity. The water situation is fine out by us but, with no electricity, it’s a battle,” she said. “We’ve been through it before, but we just didn’t want to stay in the house without electricity because they say it could take three weeks.”

While the situation at home is still uncertain, those evacuating were able to place their anxiety to the side for a few moments Tuesday night and enjoy a home-cooked meal provided by numerous volunteers from the Gulf Hills area.

“The folks at Gulf Hills have been like family. I mean, they’re referring to me by name. They’re offering us a meal. You can’t ask for more,” Scaffidi said.

Evacuees enjoyed a spread of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and - a Louisiana favorite - red beans and rice.

“We just want to help all the people who are displaced and give them a taste of home while they’re here,” said volunteer Martin Kimbrell.

Those who pitched in say they’re all too familiar with the impacts of a major hurricane and wanted to extend a hand to people who are standing where they’ve once stood.

“I think a lot of people, especially with it being on the anniversary of (Hurricane) Katrina, are understanding and feeling it could have been us, you know. So to have everyone staying here and to be able to provide for these people is touching a lot of hearts,” said Cameron Rea, the manager of the Gulf Hills Hotel.

The group of volunteers plan to continue providing meals as long they as can. If you’d like to help you can contact either the Gulf Hills Hotel by calling 228-875-4211.

