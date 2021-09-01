Biloxi donation drive aims to help Ida victims in Louisiana

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We all know the experience of not having power or supplies after a major storm. That’s why the folks at Knight Transportation are teaming up with Biloxi High School to give back to those in need.

Many of those Hurricane Ida victims are passing through and heading home, and they don’t know what they’re going to have when they make it back to Louisiana.

Knight has set up dry van trailers at Biloxi High and at their main hub north of the Love’s Truck Stop on County Farm Road to accept donations.

Knight Transportation is working with Biloxi High School to collect items needed for Hurricane Ida victims. They set up shop during morning and afternoon drop off and pick up & at their main hub on County Farm Rd. pic.twitter.com/Rrp684c59s — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 1, 2021

“We been there and done that, and we remember how they helped us after Katrina. Obviously, they have lots of parents and kids at this spot so we knew this would be a good collection site,” said Wayne Byars, Knight Transportation operations vice president.

People are bringing in water, supplies and cleaning products. They also have the tip jar out for donations to the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. The donation sites will be around for two weeks or until the trailers are full.

Money from the tip jar goes straight to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/EgUv15Wnsl — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 1, 2021

“Those victims are gonna be without power and supplies for a long time. We’re going to keep loading these trucks up and bring those to them,” Byars added.

