Anheuser-Busch, Southern Beverage Company sending water to hurricane victims

The water will be delivered to hurricane victims.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Anheuser-Busch and Southern Beverage Company are sending emergency drinking water to victims of Hurricane Ida in Mississippi.

Cans of water sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Georgia arrived at Southern Beverage Company’s headquarters in Richland on Tuesday to be delivered to those in need.

Southern Beverage Company’s team members will partner with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those who need it.

“Our community is the backbone of what we do at Southern Beverage, and we feel it’s our responsibility to take care of our neighbors during this time of need,” said Theo Costas. “We are here to support those along the Gulf Coast and throughout on the state of Mississippi.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

