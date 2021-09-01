WLOX Careers
9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a fire caused by an electric scooter that was charging overnight.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Wednesday that firefighters worked “heroically” to remove 14 people from the Queens building where the fire started at around 2 a.m.

But he said that “unfortunately,” a 9-year-old boy died in the fire. Nigro said the boy’s father suffered burns trying to save his son.

The other people rescued from the fire were treated for smoke inhalation.

Nigro said e-bikes and e-scooters should never be charged overnight when people are sleeping.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

