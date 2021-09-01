39-year-old Jackson County deputy dies from COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A 39-year-old Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy has died after batting COVID-19.

Cpl. Robert Verzal, who served as the lead correctional deputy at the county’s adult detention center, passed away early Sunday. He had been hospitalized several weeks with the virus, said Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Verzal was with the sheriff’s department for 10 years.

“We are all very saddened by Deputy Verzal’s passing,” said Sheriff Ezell. “We at the sheriff’s department have lost a loved and respected member of our family. I ask that you please keep Corporal Verzal’s wife, Julie, their family and friends, and his fellow deputies in your prayers.”

The sheriff finished his announcement with a message for the departed deputy: “Thank you for your service to your community, Corporal Verzal. You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace.”

Visitation for Cpl. Verzal will be held from 10am to noon on Sept. 8 at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point. The service will be immediately after from 12-12:30pm. The deputy will then be laid to rest at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula.

