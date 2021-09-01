2,939 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,939 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths in the state on Wednesday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 594 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that single-day period. The six lower counties also reported 23 new deaths. Of those, 10 occurred between July 10 and Aug. 26; the remaining 13 deaths all happened in the five-day period between Aug. 26-31.

New cases were reported in Harrison County (228), Jackson County (124), Pearl River County (84), Hancock County (33), George County (70), and Stone County (55).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 4084 62 62 9 Hancock 6535 98 72 15 Harrison 29,690 411 520 74 Jackson 21,335 296 268 37 Pearl River 7855 183 210 42 Stone 3236 49 86 14

In the six lower counties, 31 new deaths were reported that occurred between Aug. 26-31 in Harrison County (8), George County (2), Jackson County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1). Additional deaths that occurred between July 10 and Aug. 26 were identified from death certificate reports in Harrison County (5), Jackson County (2), Pearl River County (2), and Stone County (1).

As of Aug. 30 at 3pm, there have been a total of 439,661 cases and 8,490 deaths reported.

. (MSDH)

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16, 343 people died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That’s more than double the number of deaths caused by COVID during the two prior between July 20 and Aug. 2.

In the last month, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 30, there were 1,533 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 459 were in the ICU and 342 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

. (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.