WATCH: Body cam video shows police rescue two from flooded vehicle
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Protect and serve. Two Pascagoula Police officers personified those attributes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida as flash flooding ravaged the Flagship City.
Identified as Officer Collier and Sgt. Murphy, the two officers dove right into the floodwaters to rescue someone trapped in their car.
Watch the incredible body camera video below.
