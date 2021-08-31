WATCH: Body cam video shows police rescue two from flooded vehicle

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Protect and serve. Two Pascagoula Police officers personified those attributes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida as flash flooding ravaged the Flagship City.

Identified as Officer Collier and Sgt. Murphy, the two officers dove right into the floodwaters to rescue someone trapped in their car.

Watch the incredible body camera video below.

Public Safety comes in many forms....and sometimes you have to make a few waves. Officer Collier dived right in and... Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.