WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Body cam video shows police rescue two from flooded vehicle

Identified as Officer Collier and Sgt. Murphy, the two officers dove right into the floodwaters...
Identified as Officer Collier and Sgt. Murphy, the two officers dove right into the floodwaters to rescue someone trapped in their car.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Protect and serve. Two Pascagoula Police officers personified those attributes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida as flash flooding ravaged the Flagship City.

Identified as Officer Collier and Sgt. Murphy, the two officers dove right into the floodwaters to rescue someone trapped in their car.

Watch the incredible body camera video below.

Public Safety comes in many forms....and sometimes you have to make a few waves. Officer Collier dived right in and...

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Two men are dead in Hancock County after an officer-involved shooting in the flooded waters of...
Murder suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting in floodwaters
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat Advisory for Wednesday
Heat advisory
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
The Hobolochitto creeks, more commonly known as the Bowle creeks, are entering moderate and...
Ida’s impact felt days later as the Hobolochitto creeks continue to rise
Rain chances will be lower later this week.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast