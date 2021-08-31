‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing his heart for everyone involved in a deadly road collapse in George County.

Two people are dead and two are injured after Highway 26 suddenly washed away late Monday night following heaving rains from Hurricane Ida.

Three of those hurt were injured critically, according to emergency officials.

Tuesday morning, the governor said the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Mississippi Department of Public Safety crews are looking into the incident.

“Prayers for all involved,” Reeves said. “Please be cautious as that much rain/water/wind can cause unpredictable damage.”

Crews are also in George county on Hwy 26 where major washout/road damage occurred. Prayers for all involved!! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 31, 2021

