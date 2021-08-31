WLOX Careers
Ida’s impact felt days later as the Hobolochitto creeks continue to rise

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - For many, Hurricane Ida’s wrath has come and gone, but for the Westchester Heights subdivision in Picayune, the storm was only the beginning.

The Hobolochitto creeks, more commonly known as the Bowle creeks, are entering moderate and major flood stages due to Hurricane Ida’s strong rain, leaving residents scrambling to take precautions.

Many spent Monday night gathering their possessions and moving to higher ground. Others placed sandbags at the entrances to their homes.

Generators hummed through the neighborhood as cleanup efforts began. First responders also ventured out in to the community to make sure residents were aware of the potential danger.

“They came through about 7:30 (Monday) morning and went door to door basically telling us to evacuate because it was going to flood, that we were looking at two to three feet of water in here,” said resident John Wilcox.

The Wilcox family already cleaned up a lot of their property but, due to the creek’s proximity to their house, their home is once again in jeopardy.

“The creek actually goes west to east through the back of the property, and it will flood and come this way. My house is probably two and a half feet lower than most of my neighbors so if it is coming, I am going to get it,” said Wilcox.

The West Bowle Creek isn’t forecast to crest until Wednesday afternoon. Once it does, it is expected to be at 23.5 feet, a level that would put water in several homes in the Westchester Heights subdivision.

To see the forecast and the latest creek measurements click here.

