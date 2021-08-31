WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – More than 100 people waited in line Monday to be seen by a chiropractor signing medical exemption forms so kids can opt out of wearing a mask in school.

“The people that I will sign exemptions for are the people that qualify for conditions within my scope of practice,” Dr. Dan Busch, a chiropractor with Twin Palms, told WWSB.

Having a medical exemption form signed is the only way students can opt out of wearing a mask under the current mandate in the Sarasota County School District.

“The parent and child come in, we evaluate what their conditions are, see if they have a valid legitimate condition that would warrant a mask exemption,” Busch said. “If they do not, they have to go on their way.”

Parents who are against the masks in schools feel their children should have a choice.

“Parents have every right to look at their child and say, ‘I don’t want that mask on my child, I know what it does to him or her,’” said parent Chad Dion.

Officials with the school district told WWSB they are accepting these medical exemptions but are looking into their legitimacy.

“When there’s suspicion behind them, we do have to do our due diligence in the end,” said Craig Maniglia, director of communications for the Sarasota County School District.

The school district understands there could be valid medical conditions preventing some students from wearing a mask but wants to be as proactive as possible in stopping the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties
Two men are dead in Hancock County after an officer-involved shooting in the flooded waters of...
Murder suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting in floodwaters
Hugh Keeton gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady...
WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found
In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed...
Social Security and Medicare funds remain under pressure
The Blind Tiger in Bay St. Louis was early out of the gate opening its doors just one day after...
The Blind Tiger gets doors open early in Bay St. Louis
The Hobolochitto creeks, more commonly known as the Bowle creeks, are entering moderate and...
Ida’s impact felt days later as the Hobolochitto creeks continue to rise